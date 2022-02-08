Tune in to C21FM to hear from Dodger duo Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas

Today we hear from Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas, the creative duo behind Dodger, the BBC’s new action-packed family adventure series based in the world of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas will be familiar faces to many UK comedy fans, with credits spanning a host of hits including Tittybangbang, The Fast Show and The Life of Rock with Brian Pern. The two have now made their first drama in the form of Dodger, which launched recently on BBC iPlayer and CBBC, aiming to bring families together around the TV and away from their devices.

Set before the events of Oliver Twist, the historical comedy adventure series follows the often hilarious and hair-raising adventures of Dodger, Fagin, his gang and a colourful gallery of Victorian characters.

The cast includes Christopher Eccleston and David Threlfall alongside a host of child actors, as well as guest stars Colin McFarlane, Alex Kingston, John Thomson, Phil Cornwell, Simon Day, Alexei Sayle and Julian Barratt.

Produced by Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, it combines what Thomas says are UK TV’s traditional main areas of strength: costume drama, comedy and children’s telly. He and Montgomery spoke to Nico Franks about making the show and how it aims to go up against the kind of big-budget Hollywood fare from the streamers that have become the norm for family viewing.

