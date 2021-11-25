Please wait...
Tune in to C21FM to hear from Harry Bell about Tern TV’s Dolly the Sheep doc

Today we hear from Harry Bell, MD of Tern TV, about the Scottish production company’s documentary about Dolly the Sheep and the growing popularity of factual thanks to streamers.

As factual content’s popularity continues to soar, Scotland’s Tern TV is aiming beyond the UK’s shores, exploring scope for relationships with global streamers.

After many years of success in the UK, Tern TV MD Harry Bell spoke to Oli Hammett about the company’s latest documentary for the BBC – an anniversary piece on Dolly the Sheep, the world’s first cloned mammal – and other issues such as the proposed privatisation fellow public broadcaster Channel 4 and what that would mean for the industry.

