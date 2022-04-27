Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Nimrod Geva

Today we hear from writer Darrel Bristow-Bovey and producer Nimrod Geva from Quizzical Pictures about their Series Mania copro pitch-winning drama, set in a present-day whites-only private town in South Africa.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

South African drama Paradys scooped the prize for best project at Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions last month, impressing the judges with its story of a murder in a whites-only enclave in South Africa and the two black cops charged with solving the crime in a town that refuses to let go of the past.

Creator and writer Darrel Bristow-Bovey and producer Nimrod Geva from Quizzical Pictures spoke to Michael Pickard about the Keshet International-backed project, its next steps towards production and the evolution of the South African TV business.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

C21 reporter 27-04-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Amazon Kids+ sets out to deliver the goods
Game changer: Netflix moves into a busy new market
ITVS names eOne alum Charlotte van Weede to head Global Entertainment sales
SVoD subscriptions in Eastern Europe to almost double between 2021 and 2027
Fremantle-backed Monster ups Cathrine Simonsen to lead drama division