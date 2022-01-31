Tune in to C21FM to hear from Dancing Ledge Productions’ Laurence Bowen

Please wait...
Today we hear from Dancing Ledge Productions CEO Laurence Bowen about the BBC’s new Martin Freeman drama The Responder, coping with Covid and the importance of nurturing new talent.

The Responder is a new BBC1 drama starring Martin Freeman as a crisis-stricken, morally compromised urgent-response police officer working the night shift in Liverpool.

The series was created by novelist Tony Schumacher – himself a former policeman – whose work came to the attention of celebrated screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, who in turn put him forward for support from industry training body ScreenSkills and Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions.

The latter’s CEO Laurence Bowen, whose company was also behind BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings and upcoming Disney+ action-comedy Wedding Season, spoke to Michael Pickard about The Responder, coping with Covid and the importance of nurturing new talent.

