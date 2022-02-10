Tune in to C21FM to hear from Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks

Please wait...
Today we hear from Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks about the strategy behind the company’s new unscripted group headed by Natalka Znak, as well as the firm’s acquisition plans for 2022 and beyond.

At the end of last year, Banijay UK acquired format specialist Znak TV and appointed its founder Natalka Znak as CEO of its Remarkable Entertainment and Initial labels to create a new unscripted group.

The company also hired BBC factual chief Patrick Holland as its executive chairman at around the same time, and just this week added Fox exec Claire O’Donohoe to its ranks with a remit to take UK formats to the US.

Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks spoke to Ruth Lawes about these developments, the firm’s growing focus on premium factual and scripted, plus its acquisition plans for 2022 and beyond. This interview was recorded prior to the news of O’Donohoe’s appointment.

