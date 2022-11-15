Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Tune in to C21FM to hear from animation prodco Trioscope’s co-founder LC Crowley

Today we hear from LC Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope, about his long-term vision for the US-based hybrid animation prodco.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

LC Crowley

Three-year-old Trioscope is behind projects such as Netflix’s war drama The Liberator and has two primary areas of focus: its content studio and its recently launched platform to license its proprietary tech to third-party content creators.

The company recently unveiled a partnership with French animation studio Something Big to adapt Enki Bilal’s acclaimed sci-fi graphic novel Le Sommeil du Monstre.

It is also working with George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones book series, on a short film called Night of the Cooters, based on Howard Waldrop’s 1987 sci-fi novel.

Crowley spoke with Jordan Pinto about working with Martin, future M&A plans and his goal to create a new genre of storytelling with the Trioscope platform.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

C21 reporter 15-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Disney announces hiring freeze, ‘cost structure taskforce’ after earnings miss
Former Beano Studios CEO David Guppy resurfaces at StarzPlay
Content Americas issues 500 complimentary buyer invitations
KOTV reveals slate of Mipcom deals for comedies Pillow Talk, Perfect Storm
Drag Race producer World of Wonder links with O4 Media to expand franchise in Asia