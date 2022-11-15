Tune in to C21FM to hear from animation prodco Trioscope’s co-founder LC Crowley

Today we hear from LC Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope, about his long-term vision for the US-based hybrid animation prodco.

Three-year-old Trioscope is behind projects such as Netflix’s war drama The Liberator and has two primary areas of focus: its content studio and its recently launched platform to license its proprietary tech to third-party content creators.

The company recently unveiled a partnership with French animation studio Something Big to adapt Enki Bilal’s acclaimed sci-fi graphic novel Le Sommeil du Monstre.

It is also working with George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones book series, on a short film called Night of the Cooters, based on Howard Waldrop’s 1987 sci-fi novel.

Crowley spoke with Jordan Pinto about working with Martin, future M&A plans and his goal to create a new genre of storytelling with the Trioscope platform.

