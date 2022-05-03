Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Anatomy of a Scandal director SJ Clarkson

Today we hear from director SJ Clarkson about helming Netflix courtroom drama Anatomy of a Scandal amid the pandemic and how her start in theatre influenced her cinematic style.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

SJ Clarkson has made her name as a television director on both sides of the Atlantic with credits on British dramas such as Footballers’ Wives, Bad Girls, Hustle, Mistresses and Whitechapel.

In the US, she has directed hit series including Heroes, Dexter, Orange is the New Black, Succession, Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Her latest project is Netflix courtroom drama Anatomy of a Scandal, based on Sarah Vaughan’s book of the same name, adapted by David E Kelley and starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

Clarkson spoke to Michael Pickard about helming the suspenseful thriller during the pandemic and explained how her start in theatre influenced her cinematic style.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

C21 reporter 03-05-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix cancels Space Force, Meghan Markle animated series in wake of slow Q1
Vice Media explores sale options for full or parts of business, according to US reports
Beta Film launches Spanish producer-distributor led by Gamero, Nogueroles
Amazon’s Freevee grows originals slate, bolsters film offering with Disney deal
Tubi touts plan to debut 100 originals this year, renews animated Freak Brothers