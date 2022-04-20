C21FM hears about drama format Your Honor from Al Munteanu, Danna Stern

Today we hear from SquareOne Entertainment CEO Al Munteanu and former Yes Studios MD Danna Stern about the German adaptation of Israeli drama Your Honor and the challenges facing scripted formats in the age of streaming.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Israeli drama Kvodo tells the story of a respected judge on the cusp of promotion when his son gets caught up in a hit-and-run accident that embroils him in the empire of a local crime lord.

The series was remade as Your Honor for Showtime in the US starring Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, while a German version debuts this month on ARD and fellow pubic broadcaster ORF’s Austrian adaptation has Sebastian Koch in the lead role.

The series is a coproduction between Germany’s SquareOne Entertainment and Austria’s Mona Film Produktion, with the former having secured rights from Israel-based Yes Studios. The latter’s former MD, Danna Stern, who stepped down earlier this year, and SquareOne CEO Al Munteanu spoke to Ruth Lawes about the show and the challenges facing scripted formats in the age of streaming.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.