Tune in to C21FM to hear about true crime from Discovery UK’s Charlotte Reid

Today we hear from Discovery UK VP of lifestyle and entertainment commissioning Charlotte Reid about her views on true crime shows, why ‘caper crime’ might be the next twist in the genre and doing more Johnny vs Amber.

Discovery UK is behind returning factual true crime shows like Faking It and Deadliest Kids plus limited series like Children of the Cult and Johnny vs Amber, drawing on a steady pipeline also of titles from US sibling ID and developing IP for global streamer Discovery+.

Discovery UK VP of lifestyle and entertainment commissioning Charlotte Reid spoke to Clive Whittingham about how she sees true crime evolving, why ‘caper crime’ might be the next twist in the genre, the importance of handling subjects sensitively and why the company is lining up more courtroom stories like Johnny vs Amber.

