Tubi, Vice strike eight-doc deal starting with The Cult of Elon, Vigilante

Vice Media Group is producing eight original documentary projects for Fox-owned AVoD platform Tubi through an exclusive pact struck by the companies.

The first project produced under the deal is The Cult of Elon, which examines the story of entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk and how he grew the Tesla business. The second is Vigilante, a doc investigating online vigilantism through the story of a recent manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles. The documentaries will premiere on April 24 and May 6, respectively.

All eight projects covered by the deal will premiere as Tubi originals in the US, with Beverly Chase, VP of current programming at Vice News, overseeing the partnership with Tubi.

Outside the US, Vice Distribution holds worldwide rights to the slate of documentaries.

The remaining six titles will premiere throughout 2023 and cover topics including chatbot technology, mass shootings in the US, and ticket scalping.

The Cult of Elon is executive produced by Maral Usefi and Stacey Sommer, while Vigilante is directed by Paula Neudorf and exec produced by Matthew Skene and Gemma Jordan.

“Vice has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we’re excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi.