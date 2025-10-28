Truenorth lines up Icelandic drama based on ‘national epic’ medieval saga

Icelandic production company Truenorth has unveiled Fury, a new drama series inspired by the country’s medieval Sturlunga saga.

Reykjavík-based Australian writer and director Benedict Andrews (Seberg, Una) is confirmed as the showrunner and director of the series.

He joins the Truenorth team led by CEO and founder Leifur B Dagfinnsson, and producers Kristinn Thordarson and David Óskar Ólafsson, co-senior VPs of film and TV at the company.

The series is set during the Sturlung era in Iceland, a time defined by family betrayal, shifting alliances and violent uprisings.

The 8×60’ series is adapted from the Sturlunga saga, a compilation of Icelandic texts chronicling the internal power struggles between clans that nearly tore the island nation apart.

“The Sturlunga saga is Iceland’s answer to Shakespeare and Game of Thrones rolled into one,” said Dagfinnsson. “It’s a national epic that deserves the global stage and Fury is our most ambitious project yet, launching the next chapter for Truenorth as a creative studio.”

Truenorth has been known for its work on studio-backed projects including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and True Detective season four, but this is the next step in its original scripted content drive with more projects to be announced in the coming months.