True crime series Murder by Medic picked up by A+E Networks EMEA

Murder by Medic is from US-based Big Media and the UK’s Firstlook TV

A+E Networks EMEA has licensed four seasons of true crime series Murder by Medic for its Crime+Investigation channel in a multi-territory deal.

A coproduction between US-based Big Media and the UK’s Firstlook TV, the 52×60’ series investigates cases in which medics have killed those they are employed to save.

Under the A+E Networks EMEA agreement, it will be screened in the UK, Ireland, Greece, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East/North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Emma Sparks, Big Media’s senior VP of sales and acquisitions for Europe, said: “True crime documentaries focusing on medical professionals seem to resonate with audiences around the world. We anticipate this series will be no exception and will be picked up for additional markets at Mipcom.”

Neil Batey 10-10-2023 ©C21Media

