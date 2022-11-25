True crime series Flordelis: A Family Crime to be screened by HBO Max in Brazil

Streamer HBO Max is to premiere a new true crime documentary series about a disgraced Brazilian politician who ordered her children to kill her husband.

Flordelis: A Family Crime is produced by Warner Bros-owned Wall to Wall Media in collaboration with UK-based Petterle Films and Canada’s Viva Productions.

To be screened in Brazil next month, the 4×60’ series tells the story of Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, who was jailed for 50 years this month after being found guilty of plotting the murder of pastor Anderson do Carmo.

In 2019, two of her sons shot do Carmo dead outside their family home in Rio de Janeiro. The documentary, directed by Suemay Oram, follows former congresswoman Flordelis in the aftermath of the crime as she is arrested, charged and eventually convicted.

Executive producers are Diene Petterle, Ralph Perring and Leanne Klein. The series will be screened on HBO Max around the world in 2023.