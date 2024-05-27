True crime linear channel from Viasat World debuts on Canal+ in Poland

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)-focused specialist pay TV broadcaster Viasat World has launched a thematic linear channel in Poland dedicated to true crime.

Viasat True Crime is now available on pay TV platform Canal+ Polska, within its Relax+ and higher subscription packages.

Viasat World is already present in Poland through a portfolio of thematic linear channels on the Polsat pay TV platform, badged as Polsat Viasat Explore, Polsat Viasat History and Polsat Viasat Nature, plus premium scripted offering Epic Drama.

The group’s gamble with its new linear channel comes backed by solid growth in average viewing time within CEE across its thematic linear channels.

According to the group’s VP of content strategy and planning, Stephen Roberts, pay TV remains buoyant and continues to deliver “extraordinary” value for viewers in the region.

“I don’t think there are many platforms launching new linear channels right now,” Roberts said. “We’d like to go on an accelerated growth trajectory with this channel and begin to build up scale as quickly as we can. We believe quite strongly in the product.”

Viasat True Crime offers something different in the competitive true crime space, said Roberts, detailing a curated “triple-play” of genres, from classic true crime documentaries to “reality crimefighter” shows and true crime-based drama.

The launch schedule includes docs on high-profile cases, such as The Clown & the Candyman from Cineflix Right and Married to a Psychopath from Abacus Media Rights; true crime series Murder Uncut and Killer Cases, both acquired from Cineflix Rights; and reality crime-fighting shows Busted in Bangkok: Thai Tourist Police from Blue Ant Media and Prison Down Under from Fred Media.

Meanwhile, dramas based on true events include The Sixth Commandment from Banijay Rights, Des from All3Media International, The Hunt for a Killer from Banijay Rights and The Serpent from ITV Studios.

“Our independence as a broadcaster allows us to work closely with our operator partners and respond quickly to audience needs,” said Benjamin Groocock, Viasat World’s CEO, of the new channel.

“Content curation runs through our DNA and with this new channel we will be able to tell stories across multiple content genres, whilst uniquely offering fans of true crime a comprehensive mix of scripted drama, factual documentaries, and real-life crime-fighting, all in one place.”

The new channel is expected to be available soon in other parts of CEE. The group has also secured SVoD and FAST rights for much of its launch slate, although no details have been revealed yet.



Read more about Viasat True Crime’s programming plans in tomorrow’s Content Strategies.