Trial date for Trump’s $10bn libel lawsuit against BBC set for February 2027

US president Donald Trump’s libel case against the BBC over a Panorama documentary edit will go to trial in February 2027, a US judge has ruled.

The decision from Florida judge Roy K Altman came after the UK public broadcaster attempted to get the US$10bn lawsuit thrown out, arguing it is unclear how the documentary damaged him, that the Florida court lacks “personal jurisdiction” over the BBC and that Trump can’t plausibly allege the documentary was aired with actual malice.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in mid-December, seeks damages of up to US$5bn for defamation, and an equivalent amount for a “violation of Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.” The two-week trial is expected to begin on February 15, 2027.

Released in late October 2024, just ahead of the US presidential election, Trump: A Second Chance? allegedly splices together two parts of Trump’s address on January 6, 2021, spoken some 54 minutes apart, in such a way that creates the impression he directly incited the attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, DC after losing the 2020 presidential election.

The edited version shows Trump saying: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

The potentially problematic nature of the edit first came to light in a leaked memo penned by Michael Prescott, a former advisor to the BBC’s editorial standards committee. The ensuing media and political firestorm ultimately led to the resignations of BBC director general Tim Davie and chief executive of news Deborah Turness in early November.

BBC chair Samir Shah’s subsequently acknowledged the edit amounted to an “error of judgement” and apologised to Trump, saying it “did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.”

In his lawsuit, Trump’s legal team claimed the edit was a “brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the election’s outcome to President Trump’s detriment,” dubbing it “false, deceptive and defamatory.”

Trump’s legal battle against the BBC has put international broadcasters and news networks on red alert after the world’s largest pubcaster was thrown into chaos amid the fallout from the documentary edit.

“As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings,” said a BBC representative after the Florida judge’s ruling.