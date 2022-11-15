Toy giant MGA Entertainment makes $500m push into content space

California-based toy giant MGA Entertainment has unveiled a major expansion of its content ambitions, with the launch of a new studio arm backed by more than US$500m in cash and assets.

The firm announced yesterday that it is launching a content division, MGA Studios, with the goal of bringing to screen some of its most well-known retail brands including L.O.L. Surprise!, Little Tikes, Let’s Go Cozy Coupe, Rainbow High, Bratz, Baby Born, Mermaze Mermaidz and Na! Na! Na! Surprise.

“The purpose of MGA Studios will be to facilitate the expansion of these brands beyond the toy aisle and turn them into true transmedia franchises including entertainment, gaming, and online experiences,” said Jason Larian, who will lead MGA Studios as president.

This is not the first time MGA’s toy brands have been adapted for the screen. L.O.L. Surprise! has already been turned into a movie, available on Netflix, while Rainbow High, Let’s Go Cozy Coupe and Mermaze Mermaidz have been adapted as series.

However, this is the first time that MGA has established its own in-house studio division to bring its IPs to screen.

The toy company added that MGA Studios plans to develop and build a digital presence through acquisitions, partnerships and in-house development of new content and original IP.

In addition, the company revealed its acquisition of Brisbane, Australia-based digital animation studio Pixel Zoo Animation, with founder and CEO Paul Gillett remaining with the company. The deal marks the first acquisition for the new MGA Studios division.

MGA Entertainment has collaborated frequently with Pixel Zoo Animation on several animated projects.

“During the past few years, we have been extremely impressed by MGA’s brands, how they partner with their suppliers, as well as their creative and execution capabilities,” said Gillett, adding that the acquisition marks the “next natural step” for Pixel Zoo Animation.

“Intellectual property development has always been an important part of our studio and this opportunity allows our team to show the world what we can do.”