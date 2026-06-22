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Totally Spies! infiltrates Latin America in deal with Warner Bros Discovery

Totally Spies!

Warner Bros Discovery Latin America has picked up the forthcoming eighth season of espionage-themed animated children’s series Totally Spies! and renewed Italian cartoon Topo Gigio for Discovery Kids.

The deals were struck by Banijay Kids & Family, which also revealed further sales of children’s programming from its catalogue.

US Spanish-language network V-me Media has licensed a package of content for Vme Kids, including MiniHeroes of the Forest, Sweet Tweets, Mumfie, The Game Catchers (S1) and Stan & Gran.

Mexican public broadcaster Canal Once, meanwhile, has acquired programmes for its Once Niñas y Niños channel including Chimera Keepers, Hey You! What If…?, Junior Vets, Moominvalley (S3-4), Silverpoint (S1-2) and Street Football (S4).

Finally, HITN has licensed MiniHeroes of the Forest, Sweet Tweets, Tee & Mo and The Game Catchers (S1) for US Hispanic and Latin American audiences.

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Neil Batey 22-06-2026 ©C21Media
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