Topic, Statement seek African female talent

North American SVoD service Topic has partnered with Kenya, Egypt and US-based prodco Statement Films to develop series and films from African and diaspora female creators.

First Look Media-owned Topic and Statement, which has offices in Nairobi, Cairo, New York and LA, are now accepting pitches for thrillers, sci-fi, suspense, mystery and crime stories from African and diaspora women.

Submissions are being accepted for consideration through to August 16, with the organisations saying they are “seeking programming that will engage and entertain a global audience while exploring lesser-known human experiences.” Select projects will be funded for further development with the goal of appearing on Topic.

Statement was founded by CEO Areej Noor to develop, produce, and finance content for films and television created, written, and directed by African and diaspora women.

Noor said: “Our shared goal of nurturing the next generation of African women storytellers plays a part in shifting African narratives and steering in a new wave of women-led African cinema and television for global audiences.”

“Our partnership with Statement Films is a perfect match. We share a passion for uplifting voices that deserve to be heard so that everyone can tell their story with equity,” added Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic.

Gena Konstantinakos, VP of originals for Topic, said the company was excited to bring the work of African and diaspora female creators to a North American audience.