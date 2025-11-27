Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar stepping down from Indian animation giant

P Jayakumar, the long-serving CEO of India’s Toonz Media Group, is stepping down from the animation giant after more than 25 years.

Jayakumar will step down on November 30, having led the Trivandrum-based company for 26 years and expanded its presence in India and into Ireland and Spain via the acquisition of Telegael and Imira Entertainment, respectively, over the past decade.

Founded in 1999, Toonz also established a production unit in New Zealand and operates Chotoonz TV, a global YouTube channel for kids.

The company has produced and distributed thousands of hours of animated content, working with leading studios, broadcasters and platforms worldwide.

Jayakumar has been working on a leadership transition with Viswanath Rao, the group’s acting CEO, and Karthik V Kumar, who was recently appointed as finance director and board member of Toonz Animation India.

Jayakumar said: “Leading Toonz has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. What began as a dream shared by a small, passionate team has today grown into a global powerhouse of creativity and storytelling.

“I am deeply grateful to every member of the Toonz family, past and present and to our wonderful partners around the world who have been part of this incredible journey.

“While I step down from my current role, I will always remain emotionally connected to Toonz. In the coming months, I intend to embark on a new venture that continues my lifelong passion for creativity and collaboration in the global entertainment space.”