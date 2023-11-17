Toon City Vancouver partners with StudioNX on animated Virtual Realiteens

Toon City Vancouver, the Canadian studio set up last summer by Atomic Cartoons co-founder Trevor Bentley in partnership with Philippines-based Toon City, has partnered with animation prodco StudioNX on comedy-adventure series Virtual Realiteens.

Aimed at 8-12s, Virtual Realiteens (26×22’) is in development as a 2D animated series, created by Matt Lyon and StudioNX directors Adam Jeffcoat and Jim Bryson.

The plot follows an “awesomely uncool” teen and his oddball crew as they gain videogame superpowers and must defend their school from sinister 8-bit aliens and monsters.

Toon City Vancouver and StudioNX, which is known for Amazon’s animated series Niko & the Sword of Light, will present Virtual Realiteens to international buyers and distributors at Kidscreen Summit next year.

“We wanted to explore a story about an obnoxious new kid that truly believes he is a legend yet the whole school seems to disagree. How would he prove himself once and for all? Well, if it was the 1980s, he would do something outlandish like turning himself into a real-life video game superhero with the help of some tech savvy misfits. That felt like a great premise for an animated comedy,” Jeffcoat said.