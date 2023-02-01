Tony Tackaberry, Nancy Glass, Ethan Goldman on impact of factual consolidation

Today we hear from Station 6’s Tony Tackaberry, Glass Entertainment’s Nancy Glass and Anchor Entertainment’s Ethan Goldman about how factual producers are adapting to consolidation and an increasing need for shows to meet the requirements of algorithms.

Station 6 founder and CEO Tony Tackaberry, Glass Entertainment CEO and exec producer Nancy Glass and Anchor Entertainment founder and CEO Ethan Goldman were among those at the RealScreen Summit in Austin, Texas last week, where consolidation, budget cuts and an increasing need for shows to meet the requirements of algorithms were among the topics of conversation.

The trio of execs spoke to Clive Whittingham there about these trends and others shaping the factual space, how they as producers are navigating them and how they see the next 12 months playing out.

