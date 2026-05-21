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Tomorrow Studios to adapt Brandon Sanderson sci-fi novel Skyward

US-based Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, is adapting American author Brandon Sanderson’s sci-fi novel Skyward for television.

Brandon Sanderson

Howard Lyon

Skyward is the first book in Sanderson’s Cytoverse series and is set in a world where humanity is trapped on a harsh planet and constantly under attack from mysterious alien forces.

The story follows a determined pilot who dreams of joining the fighter corps to defend humanity and redeem her disgraced father’s legacy.

Sanderson is writing the pilot with husband-and-wife writing and producing team Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen (Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D). The trio will also exec produce with Tomorrow Studios’ CEO Marty Adelstein and president Becky Clements.

Adelstein and Clements said: “Brandon has created a thrilling universe where courage, curiosity and determination to challenge what we think can change the fate of entire worlds. The vision that he, Jed and Maurissa have for a television adaptation is ‘defiant to the end.’”

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Karolina Kaminska 21-05-2026 ©C21Media
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