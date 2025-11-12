Tomorrow Studios adapts Ace Atkins’ novel Don’t Let the Devil Ride for TV

US-based Tomorrow Studios has optioned the rights to Ace Atkins’ book Don’t Let the Devil Ride: A Novel.

Writer and producer Cheo Hodari Coker (Marvel’s Luke Cage), who recently left a multi-year overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios, is adapting the book for television.

Don’t Let the Devil Ride follows a woman, Addison McKellar, who hires a private investigator when her charming and successful husband vanishes. However, as the investigator begins to pull at loose threads, it emerges that Addison’s affluent lifestyle is funded by blood money from her husband’s shadowy international mercenary firm.

The TV adaptation is being executive produced by Tomorrow Studios CEO and founder Marty Adelstein, president and partner Becky Clements and executive VP Alissa Bachner.

Tomorrow Studios, which was set up in partnership with ITV Studios, is behind projects including The Better Sister (Prime Video), Physical (Apple TV+), One Piece (Netflix), Cowboy Bebop (Netflix) and Snowpiercer (AMC+).

Hodari Coker is the creator, showrunner and executive producer on Netflix and Marvel’s Luke Cage, while his feature credits include The Caves of Steel, Creed II and Lowriders.