Tom Hanks-fronted WWII series to debut on Sky History

NEWS BRIEF: UK factual channel Sky History will premiere docuseries World War II with Tom Hanks from May 26 as part of the global rollout of the show across 200 territories in 40 languages.

The 20-episode show is executive produced by Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Nutopia and A+E Factual Studios Group, alongside historian Jon Meacham, in association with Motion Entertainment. A+E Global Media is handling global distribution.