Tobi Olujinmi’s Hill 5.14 bringing self-published J. L. Seegars romance novels to screen

Hill 5.14, the black female-led scripted television label founded by Tobi Olujinmi, is developing self-published romance book collection The New Haven Series for TV with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and a major UK broadcaster.

It comes after Hill 5.14 last year struck a tripartite first-look deal with SPT and SPT-backed label Eleventh Hour Films (EHF).

The series is being adapted by Phoebe Okeowo (The Power) and a major UK broadcaster will be announced “in due course,” according to SPT and Hill 5.14.

It is the first set of books optioned by Hill 5.14 since it was launched in 2022 by Olujinmi, a creative producer and former development producer.

The New Haven Series, self-published by author J.L. Seegars, consists of Restore Me & Revive Me: Parts 1, 2 & 3, which have grown an audience thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok.

The interconnected novels follow the romantic relationships of deeply intertwined couples over the course of 12 years as they fight to regain love, sexual control, and healing amongst a complex web of cultural, societal and family expectations.

The book series is set in the fictional town of New Haven, South Carolina, but the series is currently being developed to transfer the setting to the UK.

Olujinmi, founder and executive producer at Hill 5.14, said: “The moment we read Revive Me and Restore Me, we knew that this was a Hill 5.14 story, we just had to find a way to bring them to screen. The books are equals parts raw and beautiful. Sexy, fun and fresh!”

“Janil, through these beautiful characters, explores healing throughout, powerfully depicting what love looks like after trauma, healthy sex after violation and we are excited to bring happy endings back to television.”

Seegars, who is represented by Sugar23 and Laura Dail Literary Agency, said: “Excited doesn’t even begin to capture how I feel about working with Tobi Olujinmi and the rest of the Hill 5.14 team to bring these sexy, dynamic, and often heartbreaking, stories to the screen.

“From our first meeting, Tobi and Phoebe’s love for my characters and their world has been evident, and I have every confidence that passion will translate to the finished product.”