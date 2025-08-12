TNT Sports teams up with Grenfell Athletic Football Club on documentary

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)’s UK sports broadcaster TNT Sports has formed a partnership with Grenfell Athletic Football Club (GAFC) in London, which will include a documentary film.

GAFC is a community football club, comprised of men’s and women’s teams, that was established following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

The doc, titled Beacon of Hope: The Grenfell Athletic Story, will tell the story of the club, raising awareness of its endeavour to support and propel the community through sport.

TNT Sports has commissioned and is producing the doc, which will premiere at the end of the year.

Through the partnership, TNT Sports will also provide GAFC’s women’s team with mentorship and insight into the world of sport broadcasting and wider media industry operations.

This will also include being part of the new TNT Sports Team Talks initiative, where the channel’s pundits and presenters will share their knowledge and expertise with those interested in a career in sports broadcasting.

Rupert Taylor, founder of Grenfell Athletic, said: “Our partnership with TNT Sports marks a key milestone in the club’s journey. Having the opportunity to tell the full story of how Grenfell Athletic Football Club came to be, the impact it has had on the community and our ambitions for the future is an exciting moment for all involved. Working with TNT Sports means we can not only further showcase the club but offer a range of career opportunities for our players.”

Scott Young, exec VP of WBD Sports Europe, said: “As a sport broadcaster based in west London, committed to telling the stories around sport, we were inspired by the story of Grenfell Athletic Football Club. GAFC is a powerful example of how sport can bring people together through the most difficult of times. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting their men’s and women’s football teams and to bring this story to our audiences.”