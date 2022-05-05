TNT picks up Lucifer from Warner Bros Television

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned US broadcaster TNT has acquired the first three seasons of DC drama Lucifer, which tells the story of the original fallen angel, from Warner Bros Television.

The series stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, abandons his throne and retires to LA, where he meets and teams up with an intriguing LAPD detective to take down criminals. Based on the DC characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros Television. It originally aired on Fox for three seasons before moving to Netflix for seasons four to six.