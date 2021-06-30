TNT identifies Unknown thriller series

WarnerMedia-owned US cablenet TNT is developing a drama series based on Liam Neeson’s 2011 action-thriller movie Unknown.

Produced by Dark Castle Entertainment and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film tells the story of a doctor who loses his memory after a car accident and wakes to find his identity taken and himself the target of mysterious assassins.

The series, also titled Unknown, will pick up after the events of the film and follow a new lead character who is thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.

Sean Finegan (Free Fall) will write the pilot and executive produce. Karl Gajdusek (Stranger Things) and Speed Weed (Arrow) will showrun and exec produce.

Exec producing for Dark Castle are Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff, alongside Erik Olsen and Neeson. Collet-Serra is attached to direct and exec produce.