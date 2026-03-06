TLC commissions new panel show, S2 of Mock the Week

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery UK & Ireland has commissioned original comedy panel show Unacceptable, produced by Ranga Bee Productions, for its TLC channel.

Hosted by Ed Gamble, Unacceptable will air this summer and sees two teams of comedians, led by team captains Richard Ayoade and Joanne McNally, compete to convince a live studio audience of their most daft, niche or unacceptable opinions. TLC has also renewed Angst Productions’ recent reboot of classic BBC topical comedy show Mock the Week for a second season, to air in the autumn.