Please wait...
Please wait...

‘Tis the season to buy streaming subscriptions, Ampere Analysis research shows

Total US SVoD sign-ups (in millions), top 10 US streaming services

Ampere

Nearly one-third of subscription sign-ups for major US streaming services occur during the festive period from November to January, with Black Friday a key driver, according to new data by Ampere Analysis.

A report from the UK-based research company indicates that subscription acquisition is concentrated around the year-end holiday season and into the New Year.

A significant spike in sign-ups occurs around Black Friday, with eight of the top 10 US streamers launching deals in 2024 offering savings ranging from US$20 to $108.

However, only three platforms achieved stronger customer retention among those acquired during the 24 November to 2 December window than during the rest of the year.

Ampere believes deal structure is a powerful influence on retention. Higher-value savings have a more positive influence on long-term engagement and promotions lasting more than six months consistently reduce churn.

Ampere’s Q3 2025 consumer survey found that 57% of US respondents cite cost as a key reason for churning, reinforcing the need for a festive strategy that blends strong content, well-built promotional mechanics and demonstrable ongoing value.

Olivia Deane, research manager at Ampere Analysis, said: “The festive period continues to stand out as a critical moment for US streamers, but while promotional activity plays an important role, analysis shows that winning – and keeping – festive consumers requires a broader, more considered strategy.

“Platforms that combine well-structured seasonal offers with strong content and clear ongoing value are best placed to turn festive acquisition into long-term retention.”

Neil Batey 15-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

ZDF Studios drama VP Robert Franke to become co-MD at Intaglio Films
ABC in Australia strikes content and coproduction pact with Vietnam Television
Hollywood reacts with shock to the apparent murder of Rob Reiner and wife Michele
‘Tis the season to buy streaming subscriptions, Ampere Analysis research shows
FAST allowing viewers to 'rediscover' brands like Top Gear, says BBC Studios

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE