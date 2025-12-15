‘Tis the season to buy streaming subscriptions, Ampere Analysis research shows

Nearly one-third of subscription sign-ups for major US streaming services occur during the festive period from November to January, with Black Friday a key driver, according to new data by Ampere Analysis.

A report from the UK-based research company indicates that subscription acquisition is concentrated around the year-end holiday season and into the New Year.

A significant spike in sign-ups occurs around Black Friday, with eight of the top 10 US streamers launching deals in 2024 offering savings ranging from US$20 to $108.

However, only three platforms achieved stronger customer retention among those acquired during the 24 November to 2 December window than during the rest of the year.

Ampere believes deal structure is a powerful influence on retention. Higher-value savings have a more positive influence on long-term engagement and promotions lasting more than six months consistently reduce churn.

Ampere’s Q3 2025 consumer survey found that 57% of US respondents cite cost as a key reason for churning, reinforcing the need for a festive strategy that blends strong content, well-built promotional mechanics and demonstrable ongoing value.

Olivia Deane, research manager at Ampere Analysis, said: “The festive period continues to stand out as a critical moment for US streamers, but while promotional activity plays an important role, analysis shows that winning – and keeping – festive consumers requires a broader, more considered strategy.

“Platforms that combine well-structured seasonal offers with strong content and clear ongoing value are best placed to turn festive acquisition into long-term retention.”