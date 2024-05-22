Please wait...
Tires rolls on as Netflix orders S2 ahead of premiere

Shane Gillis comedy Tires

NEWS BRIEF: Streaming giant Netflix has renewed Shane Gillis comedy Tires for a second season ahead of its premiere on the service tomorrow.

The move expands Netflix’s partnership with the comedian, who recently performed three sold-out shows as part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles. The streamer has also ordered a new stand-up special from Gillis to premiere in 2025. Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company Dad Sick Productions, following Gillis’s stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.

