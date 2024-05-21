Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller

Raw TV, the London-based indie behind Netflix true crime hits The Tinder Swindler and Don’t F**k With Cats, has partnered US-based A+E Media Group on thriller series Influence.

The collaboration comes after A+E recently increased its investment in scripted coproductions worldwide.

Influence is described as a modern thriller, following a ‘dadfluencer’ who has made his family an international brand on social media sites.

However, when his youngest daughter is kidnapped, he is forced to examine every choice he’s made since he first began posting pictures of his kids online.

The show is written by Thomas Martin (Ripper Street) and the executive producers are Sara Murray and Dimitri Doganis for Raw, and Patrick Vien, Alexandra Finlay and Hannah Dal Pozzo for A+E Media.

Raw TV is best known for making ‘stranger than fiction’ factual series and features for streamers, such as true crime miniseries Dead in the Water (Prime Video) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix).

The company’s previous scripted projects include Swindler Seduction (Lifetime), Harley & the Davidsons (Discovery Channel) and Cyberbully (Channel 4).

A+E Media Group’s strategy to double down on scripted copros recently saw the group partner with The European Alliance (France Télévisions, Rai Fiction in Italy and ZDF in Germany) and Dutch prodco Submarine (Undone) on 6×60’ thriller The Kollective, for the European Alliance and US streamer Hulu.

It also collaborated with Swedish outfit Stockholm Syndrome and Endor Productions for an adaptation of Tony Parsons’ novel Your Neighbour’s Wife.

Alexandra Finlay, VP of international scripted copros at A+E Media, said: “We’re thrilled to join Raw in bringing Thomas Martin’s exhilarating and impactful vision for Influence to life. It perfectly represents A+E’s commitment to bringing bold, globally resonant stories to life.”

A representative for Raw TV said: “We’re delighted to be developing this timely and gripping domestic thriller with the fantastic team at A+E Media Group.

“Influence is a story about a family but with truly global themes, and Thomas Martin’s storytelling offers fantastic surprises and insights at every turn.”