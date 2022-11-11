Time Studios, Roc Nation partner on Christina Aguilera feature doc from Ting Poo

Time Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation are teaming up for a feature documentary about Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera.

The as-yet-untitled project will be directed by Ting Poo and provide viewers with “unprecedented” access to Aguilera’s life story via her personal archive.

From her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices, the doc will feature never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments.

Production has quietly been documenting Aguilera for the past 18 months through various travels, performances and life events.

Poo gained industry-wide attention in 2021 for her breakout documentary Val, which premiered at Cannes and profiled the life of actor Val Kilmer through rare archival footage and deeply personal access.

The Aguilera doc marks the second partnership between Roc Nation and the studio arm of Time magazine, following the previously announced multi-part documentary series on Megan Thee Stallion.

Executive producers on the project include Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, Loren Hammonds, Roc Nation’s Lori York, Sarah Francus and Desiree Perez and Poo.

“Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told,” said Hammonds, Time Studios co-head of documentary.

“Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices,” added York, Roc Nation’s executive VP of TV and film.