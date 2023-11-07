Time Studios names Majordomo Media alum Dave O’Connor president

Time Studios, the content arm of New York-based news magazine Time, has named veteran factual executive producer and showrunner Dave O’Connor as its next president.

In his new post, O’Connor will guide the company’s strategic direction and vision, reporting to Time CEO Jessica Sibley. He will be based in Time’s New York office.

The president position was previously held by Ian Orefice, who exited the company over the summer to join Jeff Zucker’s media vehicle RedBird IMI.

O’Connor arrives at Time Studios after serving as co-founder and co-CEO of Majordomo Media, where he produced shows including Hulu’s Chef Vs Wild.

He was also formerly VP and executive producer at RadicalMedia, where he developed and produced series such as Mars for National Geographic Channel, the branded content series GT Academy for Paramount, Sony PlayStation and Nissan, and documentaries including Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru for Netflix and You Don’t Know Bo for ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. He has also previously held positions at Embassy Row and ESPN.

The appointment comes two months after Time Studios made several promotions including elevating Jeff Smith to head of formats and specials, at the same time as commencing a CEO search following the departure of co-heads Mike Beck and Alexa Conway.

“I look forward to leading and building on the success of Time Studios into its next chapter,” said O’Connor.