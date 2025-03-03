Please wait...
Please wait...

Time is Money for ITV afternoon line-up as new quizshow set to air

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has ordered a quizshow for its afternoon line-up called Time is Money.

Katie Rawcliffe

Set to air on ITV1 and stream on ITVX, Time is Money is produced by South Shore and Plegazoid. In the format, contestants begin with prize money already on the line and must race against the clock to keep it. If they answer a question incorrectly, their cash prize slips away.

Entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Sarah Davies will host the show, which will sit alongside ITV’s daytime quiz and gameshows including The Chase, Tipping Point, Lingo and Deal or No Deal.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime at ITV, said: “With its unique blend of fast-paced quiz action and high-stakes drama, Time is Money will perfectly complement our existing line-up.”

Karolina Kaminska 03-03-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

C21's complete London TV Screenings round-up
Talpa TV will be Going Dutch with Fox following Denis Leary military sitcom acquisition
Phil Gurin’s TGC GE stocks up on Swedish, Nigerian formats for trip to London
OpenAI's Sora released in the UK and Europe as row over copyright theft deepens
Boat Rocker docks in London in search of partnerships

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE