Tim Key and Alex Jones discuss Death in Paradise’s popularity and its spin-off

Today we hear from Death in Paradise executive producers Tim Key and Alex Jones about the BBC show’s continued success and expansion with spin-off Beyond Paradise.

BBC series Death in Paradise was recently renewed for two more seasons following the conclusion of its 12th, guaranteeing that the popular escapist detective drama will remain on air until at least 2025.

Produced by Asacha Media Group-owned Red Planet Pictures, the title is among distributor BBC Studios’ best sellers having been picked up in pretty much every country around the world and gaining its own spin-off in the form of BritBox International coproduction Beyond Paradise.

Executive producers Tim Key and Alex Jones spoke to Michael Pickard about the show’s continued success and plans for its further expansion through the ‘Paraverse.’

