Tim Gerhartz returning to ZDF Studios as chief commercial officer

Tim Gerhartz, MD of Seven.One Studios International, is leaving the ProSiebenSat.1 Media-owned distributor to become chief commercial officer at ZDF Studios.

The experienced sales exec will join the ZDF Studios management team on October 1. In his new role, Gerhartz will lead and further develop the distribution business unit, particularly focusing on the management of its coproduction and licence trading business.

Under his leadership, the Germany-based company intends to further strengthen its position as a leading European coproduction partner and programme provider, according to the firm.

Gerhartz will also intensify the collaboration between the distribution and production business units as part of the ZDF Studios group’s strategy.

The exec began his media career at ZDF Studios in 2010, when it was known as ZDF Enterprises. He subsequently held various positions at Seven.One Studios International, which was previously known as Red Arrow Studios International, having joined the company in 2012 as sales and acquisitions manager.

After a stint at TV music supplier and producer Audio Network between 2016 and 2019, Gerhartz returned to Red Arrow in 2019, prior to its rebrand.

He has been in his current position at Seven.One Studios International since 2021, with responsibility for programme development, buying, sales and marketing across all genres via the company’s Munich and London offices.

Gerhartz was particularly responsible for the international expansion of programme brands in collaboration with internal and external creatives, including shopping formats such as Married at First Sight, Stranded on Honeymoon Island and The Hunt. He also worked on deals for German-Austrian coproduction Vienna Blood and Canadian thriller series Departure.

“I am delighted to be returning to the place where I started my career, this time with new perspectives in my luggage,” Gerhartz said. “ZDF Studios is a company that is both excellently positioned on the market and powerful.

“Being responsible for the development and international establishment of strong German and European programmes from here – and at the same time working on sustainable business models – is both an exciting and honourable task for me.”