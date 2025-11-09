Tim Davie, Deborah Turness quit the BBC amid Trump documentary crisis

Tim Davie has resigned as director-general of UK pubcaster the BBC, alongside chief executive of news Deborah Turness, in a dramatic shake-up for the country’s broadcasting industry.

The moves come amid accusations of political bias aimed at the broadcaster following the airing of an edition of documentary strand Panorama in 2024 that included an edited speech by US president Donald Trump.

In the broadcast, a section of Trump’s speech appeared to suggest he had directly encouraged supporters to march on the US Capitol during the events of 6 January 2021. Subsequent analysis revealed the clip had been edited, removing key context from the original remarks.

The corporation later acknowledged the error, issued an apology and launched an internal review into how the footage was produced and approved for broadcast. However, the incident reignited wider questions about editorial processes and impartiality at the BBC.

The BBC has faced a series of allegations in recent months that it has not upheld political impartiality in its reporting, not just its coverage of Trump but also UK politics, the Israel-Hamas conflict and matters relating to transgender issues.

In a message to staff Davie said: “This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the chair and board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days.”

Davie further explained his reasons, adding: “I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering.

“Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision,” he added.

In her email to colleague notifying them of her resignation, Turness said: “The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love. As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me.”

By stepping down, Davie sets in motion a period of transition for the BBC at a time when the corporation faces significant strategic, regulatory and reputational challenges. With streaming, global content and public service funding all under the microscope, the change at the top will be watched closely by the television industry and commercial partners alike.

For suppliers, platforms and commissioners in the TV trade the implications could be far-reaching. A new director-general may bring different priorities around commissioning, content strategy and the BBC’s role in the digital age. Meanwhile, the editorial governance question could influence how broadcasters everywhere handle high-stakes factual programmes.

However, after two decades at the BBC including five as director-general, Davie emphasised that his resignation was his own decision and that he is working with the BBC board “to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.”

Reacting to Davie’s resignation, Philippa Childs, head of TV industry union Bectu, said: “Tim Davie has steered the BBC through some difficult times, and I thank him for his work to defend the corporation and support staff in a time of declining budgets, especially his work on the BBC’s Culture Review.

“This is a critical moment for the BBC as we head into a Charter renewal process, and it is essential that this post is quickly filled with someone similarly committed to public service broadcasting who can champion the BBC’s mission, values, and political independence.

“The BBC is a central pillar of our cultural ecosystem, the new Director General will have a huge role not only in leading the Corporation and its many talented staff, but in driving forwards the wider creative industries which benefit from a strong and bold BBC.”