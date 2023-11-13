TILE, Digitalcomoedia, Toonzstation join Lola on Board

NEWS BRIEF: Italian prodcos TILE and Digitalcomoedia and India’s Toonzstation Mocca Studio have joined Mondo TV Group’s forthcoming animated children’s series Lola on Board as coproducers.

Aimed at three- to six-year-olds, Lola on Board (26×7’) follows the adventures of a little girl who spends part of her summer holiday with her grandmother on a cruise ship. Focusing on environmental sustainability, the 3D CGI-animated series is currently in production and expected to launch next summer. Mondo TV is distributing internationally, with Toonzstation taking the rights for India.