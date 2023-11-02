TikTok alum Raj Mishra named India Group CEO at social/digital distributor Qyou Media

Former TikTok country manager Raj Mishra has been appointed India Group CEO of web-focused distributor Qyou Media.

Starting his new role with immediate effect, Mishra is charged with increasing synergies among the new-age media and entertainment company’s three primary business units – Qyou Media India, Chtrbox Technologies and Maxamtech Digital Ventures.

Mishra’s mandate also includes extending integrated efforts among the units to support direct to consumer (DTC) and digital initiatives in India.

His previous roles include country head for Musical.ly in India, leading it to more than 60 million monthly active users.

Musical.ly was acquired by ByteDance in 2017 and merged into TikTok the following year, with Mishra overseeing the rebranding transition.

In 2019, he worked within ByteDance, spearheading strategy for its newly launched suite of products, including the app Helo.

Mishra then joined Triller as country general manager and India head, laying the foundation for its expansion in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

Most recently, he consulted for several digital and gaming companies including Qyou’s India business units, where he provided strategic and revenue generation strategies and tactics for growth.

CEO and founder of Qyou Media, Curt Marvis, said: “Raj’s understanding and knowledge of how the creator economy works, as a result of his roles at both Musical.ly and TikTok are invaluable for us as we build a creator-centric brand and business.

“His appointment to oversee our entire operation in India launches a very exciting new chapter in our history.”

Mishra said: “I can’t wait to get deeper into working with the executive management and employees at all the business units and to help Qyou raise the India business to a level of success we all know is possible.”

Qyou Media operates in India and the US, producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content creators.