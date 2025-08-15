TikTok alum Kudzi Chikumbu named VP of creator partnerships at Tubi

Former TikTok executive Kudzi Chikumbu has been appointed to the role of VP of creator partnerships at Fox-owned AVoD platform Tubi in the US.

Based in LA, his remit includes overseeing the adaptation of content from YouTube and social media personalities to Tubi’s service.

Chikumbu previously served at TikTok during an eight-year tenure that saw him work his way up to the position of global head of creator marketing.

Announcing the Tubi appointment on LinkedIn, he said: “There’s a need for creators to continue to elevate their creativity, build their businesses and claim their space in premium entertainment.

“This is the perfect role to do that given the tons of people who enjoy free, premium, diverse and authentic entertainment on Tubi.”

The hire comes as Tubi looks to grow its pipeline of content from the creator economy and build collaborations with popular YouTubers.

It has struck partnership deals to feature the content of MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), who has the most subscribed channel on YouTube, Chinese comedy specialist Steven He, Alan Chikin Chow’s high school series Alan’s Universe, Celina Mayers’ paranormal Spookyboo brand and sports media company Jomboy Media.

In June, Tubi announced an accelerator programme for digital content creators and hired Vimeo alum Rich Bloom to lead the team that oversees it. The initiative pledged to “bring the creator economy to Hollywood,” and sees Tubi provide a streaming home for YouTubers such as comedian/rapper FunnyMike and unscripted collective Watcher.

Discussing Tubi’s creator-led strategy, CEO Anjali Sud told delegates at Banff World Media Festival this summer: “You’re going to see us double down and focus more on Gen Z, content for young-adult [YA] audiences that reflects culture and the talent they’re used to seeing in a digital world.”