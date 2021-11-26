Tiger Aspect Kids & Family to adapt What the Ladybird Heard book series for TV

Banijay-owned Tiger Aspect Kids & Family has secured a development deal for Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ picture book series What the Ladybird Heard.

The deal covers the option to create a preschool animated series based on the four books, which are written by The Gruffalo author Donaldson and illustrated by Monks.

What the Ladybird Heard was first published in 2009, with the fourth instalment What the Ladybird Heard at the Seaside published earlier this year. The book series has sold over four million copies and been translated into 24 languages.

The development of the series will be overseen by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family MD Tom Beattie, who will also exec produce. Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution will distribute the series.

Donaldson said: “I am thrilled that my What the Ladybird Heard series of books is to be adapted for screen by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family. I’m sure that Lydia Monks’ characterful pictures of the clever little ladybird, the farmyard animals and the comical thieves will translate brilliantly into animation, and I can’t wait to see them all on my television.”