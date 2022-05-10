Please wait...
Three shows from FBI franchise get two-season renewals at CBS

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki in crime drama FBI

US network CBS has handed two-season renewals to a trio of series from its FBI franchise.

FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will all return for two additional seasons starting in the 2022/23 broadcast season.

All three projects are produced by Dick Wolf’s production company Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international distribution.

FBI has been renewed through season six, while FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted were renewed through season three and season five, respectively.

CBS has also recently renewed The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, The Amazing Race, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Tough as Nails and Survivor.

Jordan Pinto 10-05-2022 ©C21Media
