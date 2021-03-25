Three pick up Emergency Call

Australia’s Nine Network, New Zealand’s TV3 and Talpa TV in the Netherlands have picked up US observational documentary series Emergency Call.

Dutch sales house Lineup Industries is distributing the series, which debuted on US broadcast network ABC late last year.

Produced by LA’s 8 Hours Television and hosted by actor Luke Wilson (Idiocracy, Old School), Emergency Call is a fly-on-the-wall look at emergency service call centres in five locations in the US.

The US show is based on the format originally made by Belgian prodco De Chinezen for Flemish channel VRT Eén, which has also been adapted in French-speaking Belgium, Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Lineup holds the global sales rights to the US series and the format.