Three Arrows names Flix Facilities’ Simon Partington as head of animation

UK kids prodco Three Arrows Media has appointed animation producer and director Simon Partington as its head of animation.

Partington has spent the past 16 years as head of animation at Manchester-based post-production company Flix Facilities. He most recently worked on World According to Grandpa and Dog Loves Books, and has credits on numerous Bafta-nominated and winning productions including Poppies and Old Jack’s Boat.

At Three Arrows Media, also based in Manchester, he will series produce and advise on a range of titles for the company as it seeks to develop animation and mixed-media projects, alongside live-action titles, for the international market.

Founded in 2015 by David Hallam and Jon Hancock, Three Arrows Media specialises in children’s and family content including CBeebies series Treasure Champs and coproductions The Baby Club, The Toddler Club and Andy & the Band.

Hancock said: “Simon Partington has long been a great friend and collaborator of Three Arrows Media and we can’t wait to welcome him as an integral member of the team. His wealth of experience working across quality animated projects for the children’s and family market will be invaluable for Three Arrows Media as it looks to develop its international offering.”

Three Arrows Media is part of family and children’s media group Wonderborn Studios.