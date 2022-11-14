Thomas Dey of ACF Investment Bank on the intricacies of M&A and securitisation deals

Today we hear from Thomas Dey, CEO of M&A advisor ACF Investment Bank, about helping Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment raise US$125m in funding and the sale of The Lord of the Rings trilogy to Sweden’s Embracer Group for even more.

Syco Entertainment raised US$125m in September to create an acquisition fund to expand its global reach. The innovative deal, engineered by ACF Investment Bank, was achieved by the securitisation of the Got Talent franchise – a model used in the music industry but not previously applied to television.

Earlier in the year, ACF also worked on a deal worth north of half-a-billion dollars that saw Sweden’s Embracer Group acquire the rights to produce motion pictures, video games, board games and more relating to The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit.

ACF CEO Thomas Dey spoke to Jordan Pinto about how these complex deals came to be, why securitisation will become more common in TV and why high-profile M&A activity within the industry will increasingly be focused outside of the US and UK.

This interview was recorded prior to Fremantle last week acquiring a majority stake in London-based factual indie 72 Films, a deal on which ACF also advised.

