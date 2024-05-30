Third batch of cases for The Chelsea Detective

NEWS BRIEF: AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV and German public broadcaster ZDF have announced a third season order for UK mystery drama The Chelsea Detective from BBC Studios-backed UK production group Expectation.

Filming is currently underway on a 4×90’ third run around London with Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, The King’s Speech, 1917) and Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders, Three Families) reprising their roles as Detective Inspector Max Arnold and Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh, respectively. BBC Studios distributes the series internationally.