Thema promotes Rivet, Fernández

NEWS BRIEF: Canal+ owned pay TV channel distributor Thema has promoted Patrick Rivet to CEO of Thema globally, while Carlos Fernández is taking over from him as CEO of Thema América.

Fernández, who has been the company’s finance director since 2016, will now be in charge of distribution of the group’s thematic and ethnic channels for the Americas. Vivendi-owned Canal+ acquired Thema in 2014.

