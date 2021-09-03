The World According to Grandpa heads to Oz on SBS’s NITV Jarjums and gets live show

National Indigenous Television (NITV), a division of SBS in Australia, has acquired British children’s series The World According to Grandpa for its new kids’ AVoD platform NITV Jarjums.

Created and written by Chris Heath, and supported by the Young Audiences Content Fund, The World According to Grandpa was co-commissioned by Channel 5’s Milkshake! and Welsh broadcaster S4C.

Milkshake!’s version is produced by Saffron Cherry Productions, while S4C’s Welsh-language version is coproduced by Saffron and Cardiff-based Boom Cymru.

Each episode of the live-action series starts with a question posed by one of the grandchildren to their grandpa. His answer is always completely imaginative, impossible and intriguing and is brought to life by puppetry and animation.

Meanwhile, Creative Rights International (CRI) has acquired the theatrical rights to The World According to Grandpa, which it will develop into a live show with DLAP Productions. CRI aims to launch the show at a high-profile venue in England in 2023, before rolling out to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and beyond.