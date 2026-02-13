The Wire’s Dominic West, Clarke Peters saddle up for feature doc Beyond the Silk Road

The Wire stars Dominic West and Clarke Peters have reunited to present documentary Beyond the Silk Road, produced by London-based Blink Films, part of Tin Roof Media.

It sees West (The Crown) and Peters (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) embark on the journey of a lifetime to Kyrgyzstan.

Accompanied by expert guide Alexandra Tolstoy, the stars of hit HBO drama The Wire will navigate historic trade route the Silk Road on horseback, living in yurts and taking part in age-old sports and rituals.

Directed by Sean McDonnell, Beyond the Silk Road is available as both a 1×90′ feature or two-part series.

Blue Ant Rights, the international sales arm of Blue Ant Studios, is handling global distribution. West and Peters will both attend a world premiere screening at the Vue Cinema on Wednesday February 25 as part of the London TV Screenings.